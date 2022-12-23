Security National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK remained flat at $13.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,345. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $798.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.