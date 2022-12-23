Security National Bank Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $735.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,801. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

