Security National Bank Has $4.41 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

PXD traded up $6.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.93. 19,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,798. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.