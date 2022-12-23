Security National Bank Purchases Shares of 3,225 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

