Security National Bank Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,910 shares of company stock worth $27,972,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 461.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

