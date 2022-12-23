Security National Bank Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.98. 2,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.72 and a 200-day moving average of $323.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.