Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $7.58 on Monday. Semrush has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 10,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $128,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,976.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock worth $271,495 over the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semrush by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.