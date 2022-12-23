ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $379.94 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.70 and a 200-day moving average of $429.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

