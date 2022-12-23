Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.78

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.78 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.78). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.75), with a volume of 74,942 shares.

Severfield Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.80. The firm has a market cap of £194.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Insider Activity

Severfield Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Pegler bought 23,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £15,104 ($18,347.91). Also, insider Rosie Toogood acquired 49,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,874.50 ($30,216.84).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

