Sharon McCrohan Purchases 7,000 Shares of Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Sharon McCrohan purchased 7,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.88 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,125.00 ($13,506.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

