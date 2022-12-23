Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 155,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $831.63 million, a P/E ratio of -184.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,968,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

