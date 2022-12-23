Shentu (CTK) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Shentu has a market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shentu has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $897.89 or 0.05325977 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00498885 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.29 or 0.29559202 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,756,465 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

