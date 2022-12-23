Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 3.6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42. 99,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,717,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

