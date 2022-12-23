Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $103.40. 5,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,489. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.