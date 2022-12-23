Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.