Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0024

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $127.31 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,797.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00391627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00853122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00606883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00265710 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,829,002,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

