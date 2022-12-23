Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
