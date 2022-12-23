Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

