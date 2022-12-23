Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $636,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

