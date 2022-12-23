SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.23 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). 160,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 358,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.49.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

