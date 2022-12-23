Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $770.37

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.37 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 761.85 ($9.25). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 778 ($9.45), with a volume of 46,874 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 740 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Smart Metering Systems Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12,816.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 771.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
Smart Metering Systems Company Profile
Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.
Read More
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.