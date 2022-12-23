Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $770.37

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.37 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 761.85 ($9.25). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 778 ($9.45), with a volume of 46,874 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 740 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12,816.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 771.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Ruth Leak acquired 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($24,296.65).

(Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.