Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 55,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 123,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

