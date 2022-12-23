SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.7% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,333. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.43 and its 200-day moving average is $279.93.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.