Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Down 1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 1,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Solaris Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

