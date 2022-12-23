SOMESING (SSX) One Day Volume Tops $526,125.73

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $39.95 million and $526,125.73 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

