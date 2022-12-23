SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $35.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

