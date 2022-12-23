SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.