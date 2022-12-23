SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

