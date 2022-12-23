SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lifted by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $441.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.00 and its 200 day moving average is $439.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

