SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,162,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

