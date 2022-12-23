Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,943.14

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,943.14 ($35.75) and traded as high as GBX 3,112 ($37.80). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,098 ($37.63), with a volume of 89,121 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.34) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,701.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,101.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,943.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

