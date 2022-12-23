Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 653,084 shares.The stock last traded at $19.65 and had previously closed at $19.77.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,616,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

