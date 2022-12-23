Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 602,351 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $8.14.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 18.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
