SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 64,193 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.57.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
