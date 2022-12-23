Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $732.00

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732 ($8.89) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($8.89). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($8.89), with a volume of 84,315 shares trading hands.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 732 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 732. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
