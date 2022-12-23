Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and $4.00 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

