Status 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.04 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $82.07 million and $2.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014352 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00228055 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02097305 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,283,936.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

