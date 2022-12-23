Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.23 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.69 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,874.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00394455 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022311 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00868651 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00097628 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00603696 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00264789 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,669,997 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
