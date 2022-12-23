Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STLJF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $36.89.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.