Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.34) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Profile

Shares of STLA stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.