Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $37.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007571 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.28 or 0.05118379 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,531 coins and its circulating supply is 26,109,462,445 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

