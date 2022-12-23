Stifel Nicolaus Increases Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $85.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $76.33.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

