Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $227.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.82.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.03 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.