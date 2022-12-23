Stifel Nicolaus Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $271.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $271.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $237.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.64. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. American Trust bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

