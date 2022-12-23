Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Blue Apron Call Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 25,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 15,049 call options.

Blue Apron Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 151,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -3.11.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 213.15% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $103,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,622,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 114,500 shares of company stock worth $121,639 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blue Apron by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 1,554,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 44.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 683,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Blue Apron to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.