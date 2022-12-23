Stratis Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $62.93 million and $19.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002596 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.12 or 0.07263629 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031285 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053022 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007989 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021802 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,342,675 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
