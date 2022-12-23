Strong (STRONG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,273.54

Strong (STRONG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Strong token can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00036331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $846,549.33 and $169,273.54 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

