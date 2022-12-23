Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.64

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $323,516.42 and $2.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072395 USD and is up 15.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

