Suku (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.41 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Suku has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $754,200.28 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

