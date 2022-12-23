Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.53. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 719 shares.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Further Reading

