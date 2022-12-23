Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.75. Approximately 253,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 540,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Superior Plus Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 358.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.74.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

